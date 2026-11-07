Ashiana Housing Q2 net profit rises to Rs 51 cr; revenue jumps to Rs 588 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd has reported an 85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.03 crore for the quarter ended September, helped by higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income jumped to Rs 588.32 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 176.18 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses a lot on senior living homes.

In April-September 2026-27, the company's net profit rose to Rs 64.14 crore from Rs 40.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 708.08 crore in the first half of this fiscal from Rs 478.90 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. (PTI)