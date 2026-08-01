This book just grabbed my attention. The title is a shocker. Strictly speaking, it is not a tragedy as it may sound; because everything turns out well in the end. ASHES OF US, says the epigraph, is a "teenage memoir of love, loss, and quiet destruction." It is 'non-fiction', according to M/s Hawakal Publishers, who have brought out the slim volume.

The author, Rajaishika Basu, is a 15-year old girl (b. 2011) from Durgapur (West Bengal). She appeared for the CBSE board exam this year. A salient feature of her CV, as published on the back cover of the book, is that "(s)he deeply values family, especially her sister."

ASHES OF US could be the story of any girl in Rajaishika's situation. She begins the narration as a pre-teen born to an upper middle-class family in the industrial town of Durgapur. Her mother is a professor (she does not mention what mama teaches) and father is a gynaecologist. During her childhood, both the parents were too busy in their separate callings to keep her engaged. Poor little Rajaishika was left on her own. At home, she had her mobile to spend time with; and when she got tired of it, the ceiling of her room became her partner. The city's DAV Model School, to which she went, did afford her the company of boys and girls of her age. But it had its limitations. Here she mistook adolescent companionship for something much deeper, more lasting. The consequences were grave - for her. Year after year, she experienced one heart-break after another. Desperate to be an 'irreplaceable' part of the company that she kept; she found herself discarded time and again. Her gender added to her misery. Her successive attachment with boys - five in as many years - could have been dismissed (if not celebrated) as a craze of an adolescent for the opposite sex. If only she were a boy. But she was a girl, and girls are expected to hold back, or be social outcasts. Then the inevitable happened. Her physical and mental health worsened. Her grades went down. She developed a hair-pulling disorder doctors call 'trichotillomania' - associated with obsessive compulsive behaviour. Eventually, her mother and others of her larger family woke up to their responsibility and brought her back to normalcy.

Advertisement

Hunger for recognition, lapses in judgment, compulsive behaviour, anxiety, sadness and stress - Rajaishika's memoires reflect all such traits of a growing girl who has been devoid of effective parental support. "I was a child who smiled easily, answered politely, and did what was expected. On the outside, I was fine," she recalls. "Inside, I was always waiting….for someone to notice me without me having to ask." But the ones who should have paid attention to her had other important things to attend to. "My mother was strong, busy and endlessly responsible.…Her tired eyes told me not now, may be later. Later never came." That was all she experienced in the name of motherly care during those crucial years. Rajaishika mentions her father just once: "My father was a gynaecologist, and the world always needed him more than I did. His phone rang constantly…. I learned to lower my voice around him, to shrink my needs, to tell myself he's doing important work whenever I missed him."

Her school would have filled the gap. But it was closed during the onset of Covid 19. Two years later, when she went back to her classes, she felt alienated. Girls were there. Shreya, who talked too much for her taste; Kanika, who teased her; and Priyanka, who observed her cooly. But she wanted more in life. She wanted to be sought after. Then she had had her first crush. At age 10, she "(entered) into a relationship". Rajaishika does not name him but shares the date they "became official" - 21 October, 2021. First, it was that unnamed boy, then Amit, then Ishan, then Soumik and then Manish: Rajaishika grew fond of boys as she went from one class to another. Every new class brought her new girl-companions too. Priyanka became her "anchor" in class seven, Adrika entered her life in class eight with her poise and comforting manner. She was with Kanika again in class nine and found her "(s)ofter. (m)ore patient". There were Ahana and Salini as well. With them were Hiya, Srijani, Rohini and Myra.

She had no dearth of peers at school. But if adults have their angst and their rivalries, so do adolescents, perhaps more so. The boys made false accusations. The girls bickered. False accounts were created. There was mud-slinging. They labelled her "attention seeker" and much else. What could a hapless girl do against such tirades, a girl barely out of her childhood? She sought refuge in toilettes. At home she locked herself up in her bedroom and poured her heart out to the ceiling. At last, her mother took notice. "Mothers always do," she proselytizes. Professionals were consulted. Family elders gathered around her. She was brought back to her normal self, now percipient enough to narrate what horrific life she had gone through.

The book seems a little doctored. Mark for instance the almost complete negligence on the part of Rajaishika's parents in taking notice of their daughter during all those 4-5 years of her misery. Then, suddenly, her mom becomes motherly in the closing pages of the book. The plaudits to the aunties in her Preface and Acknowledgements also seem a put-on affair. Where were they when Rajaishika needed them the most? And then, while she is said to "especially value her sister" (see her CV on the back-page), there is no mention of a sister in the text.

Even so, ASHES OF US comes off as a wake-up call to the parents of growing children. Beyond the social standing and a prosperous home of the parents, or even their wherewithal to choose a good school, the wards expect - and need - a meaningful familial bonding.