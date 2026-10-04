ASHA workers protest over pending demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: A large number of ASHA workers today held a strong protest demonstration near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Dogra Chowk, Jammu, in support of their genuine and long-pending demands.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers expressed serious concern over the meagre remuneration being paid to ASHA workers in Jammu & Kashmir as compared to ASHA workers in several other States/UTs of the country. They said that ASHA workers are performing important responsibilities in the public health system, often working at the grassroot level and reaching out to women, children and vulnerable sections of society, but their financial and social security remains inadequate.

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The protesting ASHA workers demanded that the Government should implement the statement made by the Union Health Minister in Parliament in July 2025 regarding a fixed incentive of Rs 3,500 per month with effect from 1st April, 2025 and ensure payment of all arrears from the due date.

The Union further demanded that the monthly incentive of ASHA workers in Jammu & Kashmir be revised to Rs. 6,000 per month, in parity with the incentive being provided to ASHA workers in Madhya Pradesh.

The major demands raised by the protesting workers included- immediate implementation of the fixed monthly incentive of Rs 3,500 with effect from Ist April 2025 and payment of all arrears, revision of the monthly incentive to Rs 6,000 in parity with Madhya Pradesh, provision of maternity leave, 20 days’ casual leave and medical leave to ASHA workers, revision of all other incentives, which have not been updated for a long period, immediate release of all pending incentives to ASHA workers in every block, provision of weightage in recruitment/appointment to regular posts such as MPHW(F) and Staff Nurse, recognising the experience and services rendered by ASHAs, extension of social security benefits, including gratuity, pension and other retirement benefits, revision of mobile phone charges to Rs 500 per month, regularisation of the services of all ASHA workers.

They further demanded that until their regularisation, ASHA workers should be covered under the Minimum Wages Act and paid wages accordingly.

Sunita Bhagat, president, ASHA Workers Union, Anita Rajput- general secretary and Gita Rani- treasurer spoke on the occasion.