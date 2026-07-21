Aseem calls on JP Nadda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: BJP senior leader Aseem Gupta called on Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare J.P Nadda in New Delhi and discussed key issues related to the healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir with him.

During the meeting, Aseem Gupta expressed his gratitude to the Union Health Minister for addressing the long-pending issue of increasing MBBS seats at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Advertisement

He said the enhancement of seats would provide greater opportunities to aspiring medical students from the Union Territory and help strengthen the region's healthcare system by producing more qualified doctors.

Aseem Gupta also thanked Nadda for the establishment and support of AIIMS Jammu, describing it as a landmark healthcare institution that has significantly benefited the people of Jammu and surrounding areas.

He said the premier institute has improved access to advanced medical treatment and reduced the need for patients to travel outside the region for specialized healthcare services.

The BJP leader appreciated the Union Government's continued commitment to improving medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was cordial, with both leaders discussing the need to further strengthen health services in the Union Territory for the benefit of the people.