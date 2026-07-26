ASCOMS specialises in diabetic foot-ulcer care

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: ASCOMS, Hospital in Jammu is providing advanced and specialised treatment to the diabetic foot-ulcer patients in the Jammu and Kashmir.

With the expertise of Dr Maneesh K. Sharma (MBBS, DNB in Plastic Surgery, the patients in Jammu region and also from parts of Kashmir, are now getting benefit of the treatment within the JKUT. Dr Sharma has successfully treated more than 2,000 patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers and chronic wounds, in addition to performing over 500 successful hair transplant procedures.

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Known for his expertise in plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgery, Dr Sharma has played a vital role in limb salvage by providing advanced diabetic foot care, chronic wound management, and reconstructive procedures. His timely intervention and evidence-based treatment protocols have helped numerous patients recover from complex wounds and avoid major amputations.

In the field of hair restoration, Dr Sharma has earned the trust of patients from Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring states by performing more than 500 successful hair transplant procedures with natural-looking results using modern techniques. In addition, he regularly performs a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including liposuction, gynecomastia surgery, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), rhinoplasty, facelift, breast augmentation, breast reduction, vaginoplasty, laser hair removal, mole removal, PRP therapy, pigmentation treatment, tendon injury reconstruction, burn reconstruction, and other advanced plastic and cosmetic surgical procedures.

Dr Sharma said his mission is to make advanced plastic surgery, diabetic foot care, and cosmetic procedures easily accessible to the people of Jammu so that patients no longer have to travel outside the region for specialized treatment.

He added that advanced Podiascan technology, along with customized insoles and therapeutic footwear for patients with diabetic foot and other foot-related disorders, will soon be introduced in Jammu.