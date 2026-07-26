ASCOMS & Hospital successfully performs complex surgery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The Department of Surgery/Urology at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) & Hospital, Sidhra successfully performed a major urological cancer surgery-Radical Cystectomy with Bilateral Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection and Ileal Conduit Urinary Diversion-on a 71-year-old patient diagnosed with muscle-invasive transitional cell carcinoma of the urinary bladder.

The patient, a resident of Kishtwar, admitted to the Urology Outpatient Department with complaints of painless gross hematuria for three months. Following admission, he underwent a comprehensive clinical evaluation and diagnostic work-up, which revealed a large urinary bladder mass.

Advertisement

A Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) was performed, and histopathological examination confirmed high-grade urothelial (transitional cell) carcinoma infiltrating the muscular wall of the urinary bladder, necessitating definitive surgical management.

After obtaining informed written consent from the patient's attendants, the surgical team successfully carried out a Radical Cystectomy with Bilateral Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection and Ileal Conduit Urinary Diversion. The patient tolerated the surgery well and remained hemodynamically stable throughout the perioperative period.

The postoperative course remained uneventful, with no complications reported, and the patient is recovering satisfactorily.

The surgery was performed by the Urology team under the supervision of Dr. Ranjeet Singh Rathore, Associate Professor and Head of Unit-II, Urology, Department of Surgery, ASCOMS & Hospital. He was assisted by Dr. Ifrah Hafiz Zaki, Postgraduate Resident, along with interns Dr. Akshun and Dr. Fazil.

The anaesthesia team was led by Dr. Jyoti Sakral, Assistant Professor, Department of Anaesthesia, assisted by Senior Resident Dr. Nisha and postgraduate residents Dr. Peerzada Saqib, Dr. Nargis and Dr. Kaiser. Technical support during the procedure was provided by Deep, Vishal and Ravi.