As EC prepares for assembly polls, UP, Goa initiate first level checks on EVMs

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: As the Election Commission gets battle-ready to hold the high stakes assembly polls in five states, Uttar Pradesh and Goa have initiated 'first-level checks' on electronic voting machines and paper trail units to be used in polling.

During first level checks (FLCs), electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are checked for mechanical flaws by engineers of BEL and ECIL, the two PSUs that manufacture the two equipment.

Faulty machines are returned to the manufacturers for repair or replacement. A mock poll is also held to check the two machines in the presence of representatives of political parties.

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The FLCs are an important part of poll preparedness. The EC issues a calendar which states have to follow and these checks are part of the schedule.

While the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assembly end on different dates in March, 2027.

Provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1950 allows EC to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires".

During FLC, any data from previous elections remaining on the Control Units and Ballot Units is completely cleared. Once a unit passes all diagnostic tests, it is marked as "FLC OK" and sealed with a specialised pink paper seal to prevent any unauthorised access before the next stages of election preparation.

At least one ballot unit, one control unit and one paper trail machine make for an EVM. (PTI)