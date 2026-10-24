Aryan, Honey selected for All India powerlifting C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Aryan Nanda and Honey Sharma of Cluster University of Jammu have been selected for the All India Inter-University Powerlifting Championship 2026-27 following trials held at Galaxy Gym 2.0, Jeevan Nagar, Jammu.

Aryan, competed in the 59-kg category, lifted a total of 487.5 kg, while Honey recorded an impressive 657.5 kg in the 74-kg category. Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director, Physical Education and Sports, Cluster University of Jammu, encouraged the participants and appreciated their dedication. Students from all constituent colleges took part in the trials.

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The trials were officiated by Ajay Sharma, Umesh Raina, Deepak Jyoti, Vikramjeet Singh, Ronit Verma and Vishal Singh. Ravi Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and Shubham Sharma were also present.