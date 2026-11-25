INDORE, Nov 24: Delhi captain Priyansh Arya unleashed a breathtaking display of power-hitting with a 68-ball 181, the second-highest individual score in men's T20 cricket, as his team hammered Tamil Nadu by 116 runs in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Arya went on a six-hitting rampage, bludgeoning the Tamil Nadu attack with a record-equalling 19 sixes to power Delhi to a mammoth 275 for five.

He now shares the record for the most sixes in a men's T20 innings with New Zealand's Finn Allen.

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Delhi's spinners then bamboozled Tamil Nadu, bowling them out for 159 in 18.3 overs.

Coming off a half-century in the previous game, Arya continued from where he had left off.

He raced to a 18-ball fifty as Delhi plundered 94 runs in the powerplay, with the opener taking apart the bowling attack by smashing 22 runs off both the fourth and fifth overs, bowled by R Silambarasan and Sai Kishore, respectively.

At a strike rate of over 250, Arya continued his assault to reach his third T20 century in just 36 balls before bringing up the 150-run mark off 60 deliveries.

Besides his 19 sixes, Arya also hit seven fours before falling to M Siddharth in the penultimate over.

The 25-year-old fell just seven runs short of the highest individual score of 188 not out, held by South African Lhuan-dre Gilbert Pretorius, who achieved the feat in the CSA Pro20 Cup last month.

Arya also eclipsed Kiran Navgire's 76-ball 162, scored in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy in 2021, to become the highest individual scorer among Indians in T20 cricket.

He also went past KL Rahul's record for the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.

Chasing the mammoth target, Tamil Nadu were left reeling against Delhi's spin barrage, with Digvesh Rathi (4/37), Suyash Sharma (3/21) and Mayank Rawat (1/46) taking eight wickets between them.

Punjab also registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in another Group B match, with left-arm spinner Emanjot Singh Chahal claiming a four-wicket haul to restrict the opposition to 141 despite Harvik Desai's 51.

Anmolpreet Singh then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls, while Naman Dhir smashed six fours and a six in his 16-ball 42.

Ramandeep Singh provided the finishing flourish with a blistering 32 off just 12 deliveries as Punjab overhauled the target in 12.4 overs.

J&K edge past Railways

In another Group B fixture, Jammu and Kashmir pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over Railways, chasing down 195 with two balls to spare.

Ravi Singh's unbeaten 112 off 56 balls powered Railways to 194 for three.

In reply, captain Shubham Khajuria (63) and Kawalpreet Singh (58) struck half-centuries to put Jammu and Kashmir in a strong position.

Rydham Sharma then provided the late impetus with a quickfire 21 off eight balls to take his side over the line.

Shivam Chaudhary (4/27) was the most successful bowler for Railways.

Skipper Ankit Kumar smashed a blistering 51-ball 116 as Haryana defeated Bihar by 24 runs.

Ankit struck six fours and 11 sixes to power Haryana to 220 for six after opting to bat.

He shared a 165-run second-wicket partnership with Yashvardhan Dalal, who contributed 56 off 43 balls.

In reply, Bipin Saurabh kept Bihar in the hunt with a 51-ball 84, while Piyush Singh made 35, but Haryana's bowlers kept picking up wickets to bowl out Bihar for 196 in 19.4 overs.

Samant Jakhar was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets for 23 runs, while Anuj Thakral and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 275/5; 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 181, Anuj Rawat 29 not out; R Rajkumar 1/31) beat Tamil Nadu 159; 18.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 31, Shahrukh Khan 30; Digvesh Rathi 4/37) by 116 runs.

Saurashtra 141; 18 overs (Harvik Desai 51; Emanjot Singh Chahal 4/29) lost to Punjab 145/3; 12.4 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 52, Naman Dhir 42) by seven wickets.

Railways 194/3; 20 overs (Ravi Singh 112 not out; Lone Nasir 1/35) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 196/6; 19.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 63, Kawalpreet Singh 58; Shivam Chaudhary 4/27) by four wickets.

Haryana 220/6; 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 116, Yashvardhan Dalal 56; Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 3/53) beat Bihar 196; 19.4 overs (Bipin Saurabh 84, Piyush Singh 35; Samant Jakhar 5/23, Anuj Thakral 2/44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/33) by 24 runs. (PTI)