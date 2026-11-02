Arya Samaj temple at Sardare Chak inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: The Jammu and Kashmir's only Arya Samaj Temple, located at Sardare Chak (Chak Sardar Attar Singh), Mandal, Jammu, was today inaugurated with great devotion, enthusiasm and the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The auspicious occasion marked the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati Ji and the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Arya Samaj.

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On this sacred occasion, a Panch-Kundiya Chaturved Shatak Parayan Maha Yajna was organized.

Addressing the gathering, the president of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, stated that the primary objective of Arya Samaj is to disseminate the eternal wisdom of the Vedas among the masses, eradicate social evils and strengthen the values of education, moral conduct and nation-building.

He described the establishment and inauguration of this temple as a significant achievement for the region.

The chief guest, Surinder Kumar, MLA from Marh Assembly constituency, said, "The intellectual revolution initiated by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji to free society from superstition and social evils remains equally relevant today. Such religious and cultural centres play an important role in strengthening moral values, cultural traditions and social harmony."

Presiding over the programme, Mahant Rohit Shastri, State Awardee and president of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan Trust (Regd.), stated that the entire life of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji was dedicated to the propagation of Vedic knowledge, social awakening, women's education, equality and national consciousness.

Among those present on the occasion were Rekha Gupta, Ranvijay Shastri, Chain Lal Shastri, Dr. Vibha Bharti, Dr. Prinka Vaidik, Dr. Satya Priya, Kulbhushan Jamwal, Lucky Sharma and several other distinguished citizens, representatives of religious and social organisations, and a large number of devotees.

The programme concluded with the chanting of Vedic mantras, the Purnahuti of the Yajna and prayers for the welfare and well-being of the entire world.