Arya Samaj centre in US raises  USD 1,74,000 for flood relief in Nepal

HOUSTON, Oct 27: Arya Samaj of Greater Houston in the US has raised USD 1,74,000 for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Nepal.

Arya Samaj is a Hindu reform movement founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 1875 that promotes the teachings of the Vedas and advocates social and educational reform.

The funds were raised with contributions from 146 donors in the Houston community following a briefing by personnel working in Nepal in September, who shared live footage and updates on the damage caused by the floods.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing around 1,400 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing.

On Sunday, the Arya Samaj of Greater Houston (ASGH) donated USD 1,00,000 to Sewa International to support the humanitarian nonprofit's work in disaster relief, education, healthcare, and community service.

The remaining USD 74,000 went to the Delhi Arya Pratinidhi Sabha--the organisation's central administrative body in Delhi--to fund their post-flood disaster response efforts.

ASGH representatives Devender Mahajan, Ashutosh Garg, and Sanjay Jain handed over the funds to Sewa International officials, including Houston President Dr Pranav Loyalka and USA Vice President Nikhil Jain.

Sewa International presented a field progress report outlining how the funds would be used for rehabilitation efforts in Nepal. (PTI)