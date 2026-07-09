Arvind slams ‘unjustifiable delay’ in Women Degree College construction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Launching a scathing attack on the executing agencies over the prolonged delay in the construction of the Government Degree College (Women) building at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu West, MLA, Arvind Gupta has accused the authorities of "gross negligence, administrative apathy and lack of accountability," saying the future of hundreds of students is being compromised despite crores of rupees having already been released for the project.

During his visit to review the project, Gupta said the college building, whose construction began in 2021 and was scheduled for completion by December 2023, remains only 35-40 percent complete, even after more than two years beyond the deadline.

Advertisement

"This inordinate delay is completely unacceptable. Students have become the biggest victims of official apathy. A project meant to strengthen higher education has turned into a symbol of inefficiency and poor governance," Gupta said.

The MLA pointed out that because of the incomplete building, the college continues to function with inadequate classrooms and lacks essential facilities such as computer laboratories and smart classrooms, severely affecting the academic atmosphere and limiting learning opportunities for students.

Questioning the financial management of the project, Gupta revealed that according to the BEAMS report, Rs 8.20 crore has already been released to the Housing Board, while the utilisation certificate reflects expenditure of only Rs 5.11 crore.

"Where has the remaining money gone? There is an alarming gap between the funds released and the amount utilised. The Housing Department and the executing agency must immediately place the complete financial details in the public domain. Any unutilised funds should be surrendered without further delay," he asserted.

Gupta also demanded that the Chief Minister, the Managing Director of the Housing Board, and the concerned officers should personally intervene to ensure that the long-pending project is completed within a fixed timeline.

He warned that if the agencies continue to miss deadlines, the Government should consider foreclosing the existing contract and fixing responsibility on officials and contractors responsible for the delay.