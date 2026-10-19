Arvind slams administrative lapses over flood damages, demands accountability

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Launching a sharp questioning of the administration over repeated flood damage in Jammu West, MLA Arvind Gupta has demanded accountability for the failure to adequately address drainage vulnerabilities exposed during the devastating floods of August 24, 2025, and the subsequent flooding on October 10, 2026.

Gupta questioned why approximately 14 months were insufficient to identify vulnerable locations, repair damaged drains and implement preventive measures. He said the recurrence of flooding raises serious questions about administrative preparedness, planning and coordination between departments, demanding an explanation for why residents continue to face risks to their homes and property.

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Questioning the administration's response after the 2025 floods, Gupta sought details of the inspections conducted, vulnerable locations identified, repairs completed and preventive measures implemented. Raising concerns over financial constraints reportedly cited by an officer, Gupta questioned whether a shortage of funds could justify leaving citizens exposed to recurring flood risks. He demanded transparency regarding the funds sanctioned, work completed and additional resources required, arguing that preventive infrastructure must be prioritised before another disaster causes extensive losses.

Highlighting the deteriorating drainage network, Gupta pointed out that several drains in Jammu West are approximately 50 years old and require urgent technical assessment. He called for repairs or reconstruction wherever necessary, stressing that the entire constituency must be surveyed rather than relying on isolated interventions.

Drawing particular attention to Kabir Colony, Gupta alleged that several sections of the drain are damaged on both sides, while the portion covered under the approved budget reportedly represents only a fraction of the total stretch requiring attention. He warned that incomplete repairs could leave nearby homes vulnerable to water logging and flooding, demanding a clear timeline for completing the remaining work.

He also flagged drainage concerns in Wazir Lane, Durga Nagar, Subash Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Rehari, areas near Subash Nagar Quarters and Mazdoor Basti, besides other localities. Gupta called for a comprehensive assessment of damaged drains, bottlenecks and obstructions, along with action against confirmed encroachments through due legal process.

The MLA stated that he had repeatedly raised these issues in the Legislative Assembly and written to concerned officers at different administrative levels, yet comprehensive corrective action remained inadequate. He questioned which departments and officers were responsible for inspecting vulnerable drains, assessing their condition and ensuring timely preventive measures.