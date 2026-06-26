Arvind sanctions Rs 10 lakh for community hall at Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening community infrastructure and promoting inclusive development, MLA Arvind Gupta today sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the construction of a Community Hall at Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha, Kabir Colony, Ward No. 40.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind said that community halls play a vital role in bringing people together and serve as important centers for social, cultural, educational and welfare activities.

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He expressed confidence that the proposed facility would benefit residents of the area and provide a suitable venue for various community programmes and public gatherings.

Gupta stated that development at the grassroots level remains his priority and assured the people that he would continue working tirelessly to improve civic amenities and public infrastructure across Jammu West.

He emphasized that every section of society should have access to quality community facilities that contribute to social harmony and collective progress.

Among others who attended the function included BJP Talab Tillo mandal president Anil Angral, Guru Ravidas Sabha president Krishan Lal, general secretary Sunil, former Councillor Neelam Nargotra, senior BJP leader Yashpal Shivgotra, mandal general secretary Arun Dubey, Rahul Nargotra and other prominent residents.