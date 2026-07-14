Arvind inaugurates work on drainage project in Ward 31

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta today inaugurated the upgradation and construction of a new drainage system in Development Lane, Ward No. 31.

The project, being executed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, aims to strengthen the area's drainage network, address recurring waterlogging issues, and improve civic amenities for local residents.

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Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring quality infrastructure and sustainable urban development across Jammu West. He said that providing better civic facilities remains one of his top priorities and directed the concerned officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high construction standards.

"The objective is to provide long-term relief from drainage-related problems and enhance the quality of life for the residents," Gupta said.

The inauguration was attended by BJP Mandal President Anil Angral, former Councillor Sucha Singh, senior BJP leader Ayodhya Gupta, Shakti Kendra Pramukh Deepak Kumar, Bharat Jandiyal, Assistant Engineer (JMC) Ranjan Sharma, and a large number of local residents and prominent citizens.