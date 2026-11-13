Arvind inaugurates lane, deep drain construction work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, here today inaugurated the construction work of a lane and deep drainage system at Priyadarshini Lane, Ward No. 40, Jammu West, at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said that addressing concerns and grievances of the people is his foremost priority.

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He further stated that the development of basic civic infrastructure including better drainage systems, roads, lanes and other essential facilities, is crucial for improving the quality of life.

The MLA emphasized that development should not remain confined to announcements but must translate into visible improvements in people's everyday lives.

On this occasion, BJP Talab Tillo Mandal president, Anil Angral, former Councillor, Neelam Nargotra, senior leader, Keshav Chopra, Mandal general secretary, Arun Dubey, Mandal secretary, Sonali Gupta, Raj Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Naresh Gupta, JMC Assistant Engineer, JE, the contractor and a large number of local residents were also present.

The project is expected to provide substantial relief to the residents by improving the drainage infrastructure and ensuring better civic amenities in the locality.