Arvind inaugurates development works in Subash Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: MLA Arvind Gupta today inaugurated lane and drain construction works worth Rs 40 lakh in Ward No. 26, Subash Nagar, fulfilling a long-pending demand of local residents.

The project aims to strengthen basic civic infrastructure, improve drainage facilities and provide better amenities to the people of the area.

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The development works are expected to address longstanding public concerns and improve the overall living conditions of residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said, “Our priority is to ensure that every area of Jammu West receives the attention it deserves in terms of development and civic amenities. These works are an important step towards fulfilling the genuine demands of local residents. We are committed to strengthening basic infrastructure, resolving public grievances and ensuring that development reaches every doorstep.”

The MLA further emphasized that public welfare remains at the centre of his development agenda and assured residents that their genuine concerns would continue to receive due attention.

Gupta reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of Jammu West, stating that coordinated efforts with the concerned departments would continue to ensure improved roads, drainage systems and other essential civic facilities across the constituency.

The inauguration was attended by mandal president Kushant Prajapati, Mangal Singh, Parshotam Chib, Sudesh Singh, Indresh Gupta, Rakha Sharma, Arti Khajuria, Pawan Sharma and other local residents.