Arvind inaugurates development works in Gole Gujral

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta today inaugurated multiple development works in Panchayat Gole Gujral, at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Arvind Gupta said that strengthening basic infrastructure and ensuring better civic amenities for the people of Jammu West remains one of his top priorities.

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He said, “The newly inaugurated works will significantly improve drainage, internal connectivity and overall living conditions for residents of the area. Development is not complete unless it reaches every locality and every household. Our focus is on addressing the basic infrastructure requirements of the people and ensuring that long-pending issues are resolved in a planned and time-bound manner. The Rs 50 lakh works inaugurated today will provide much-needed improvement in lanes and drainage facilities in Panchayat Gole Gujral.”

The MLA directed the concerned officials to maintain strict quality standards during execution and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He stressed that public money must be utilised transparently and that the people should receive durable and quality infrastructure.

Gupta reiterated his commitment to taking development works to every nook and corner of Jammu West, particularly areas where basic infrastructure requirements have remained pending for a long time.

Among others who were present during the ceremony included mandal president Anil Angral, former Sarpanch Pritpal Singh, minority morcha president Harvinder Singh, Vicky and Anil Singh Rakwal.