Arvind Gupta takes stock of development works in Shakti Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Jammu West MLA, Arvind Gupta today visited Shakti Nagar, Ward No. 29, and took stock of the ongoing development works while interacting with residents and reviewing the local issues confronting the area.

During the visit, Gupta inspected the ongoing works and took feedback from the people regarding civic amenities and infrastructure requirements. A development work amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is also being taken up in the area.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arvind Gupta said that development of every ward and resolution of public grievances remains among his foremost priorities.

“My commitment is to ensure that every locality of Jammu West receives focused attention and that development reaches people at the grassroots level. I am regularly visiting different wards to personally assess the progress of works and understand the issues being faced by residents,” Gupta said.

He stressed that development is not merely about sanctioning projects but also about ensuring their timely execution, quality and direct public benefit.

“The people have entrusted me with the responsibility of representing Jammu West, and I will continue to remain accessible to them. Our focus is on better roads, drainage, sanitation, water supply and other essential civic facilities. Wherever genuine issues are brought to our notice, efforts will be made to address them on priority,” he added.

Gupta also emphasized the importance of regular field inspections and coordination with the concerned departments so that ongoing works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that ward-level development and responsive public service will continue to remain central to his approach in Jammu West, with special emphasis on addressing issues raised directly by residents.

The MLA was accompanied by Kushant Prajapati, Mandal president, along with Reema Padha, Surinder Choudhary, Karan Sharma, Rekha Sharma, Aarti Khajuria and Sudesh Sharma, besides local residents and party workers.