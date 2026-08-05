Arvind Gupta launches Rs 10-lakh lane, drain project in Ward 27

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Jammu West MLA, Arvind Gupta launched the construction of a lane and drain in the Boys Higher Secondary School locality of Bakshi Nagar, Ward No. 27, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

The project addresses a long-pending demand of local residents, as the area has frequently faced waterlogging due to inadequate drainage. Once completed, the work is expected to improve sanitation, ensure proper disposal of rainwater and provide safer, more convenient passage for residents.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta reaffirmed his commitment to the comprehensive development of Jammu West and said that every genuine public demand would be addressed in a time-bound manner.

"There is no development work that cannot be accomplished when there is determination and a sincere commitment to public service," the MLA said.

Gupta stated that strengthening basic civic infrastructure-including lanes, drains, roads, sanitation and other essential amenities-remains among his foremost priorities. He added that development projects are being undertaken across the constituency based on public requirements and ground-level feedback.

The MLA directed the executing agency to maintain quality standards and complete the work within the stipulated timeframe so that residents do not face prolonged inconvenience.

Mandal president, Kushan Prajapati, Mandal vice president, Happy Sharma, Indresh Gupta and several prominent residents of the locality were present on the occasion.

Local residents welcomed the commencement of the project and expressed gratitude to Arvind Gupta for addressing their long-standing concern. They said the initiative reflects his accessibility, positive approach and commitment to improving civic amenities across Jammu West.