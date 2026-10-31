Arvind Gupta launches Nallah Project in Jammu West

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Reinforcing his commitment to strengthening civic infrastructure and ensuring better public amenities, MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, today inaugurated the construction work of a major Nallah connecting Ward No. 28 and Ward No. 29 in Jammu West, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

The Project is aimed at significantly improving the drainage infrastructure in the area, ensuring efficient rainwater management and providing a lasting solution to the long-pending drainage-related concerns of local residents.

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Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said that strengthening basic infrastructure and resolving issues faced by the public remain among his foremost priorities. He emphasized that development is not merely about launching projects but ensuring that their benefits reach every household.

"Our commitment is to ensure that every area of Jammu West receives better civic amenities and quality infrastructure. This Rs 1.8 crore Nallah Project will address an important public concern and help provide a more effective drainage system. We are committed to taking development works to every ward and ensuring that public grievances are addressed on priority," Arvind Gupta stated.

He further stressed that timely execution and quality of work would remain key considerations, adding that infrastructure development would continue to receive focused attention across Jammu West.

Among those present on the occasion were Mandal president, Kushant Prajapati, Zorawar Singh, corporator, Surender Chowdhury, Atul Bakshi, Monu Gupta, Arti Khajuria and Rakha Sharma, along with other local residents and party workers.