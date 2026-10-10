Arvind Gupta launches development works worth Rs 80 lakh in Ward 32

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta today initiated a series of lane and drain construction works worth Rs 80 lakh at various locations in Ward Number 32, Jammu West, marking another step towards strengthening civic infrastructure and addressing the long-pending demands of local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta reiterated his commitment to ensuring sustained, inclusive and need-based development across the Jammu West constituency. He emphasised that the upgradation of basic infrastructure, improvement of drainage facilities and timely resolution of public grievances remain key priorities. He stated that development initiatives must translate into tangible improvements in the daily lives of residents and that every ward deserves focused attention to its civic needs.

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The proposed works are aimed at improving drainage systems, upgrading internal lanes and strengthening essential civic infrastructure. Upon completion, the projects are expected to provide greater convenience to residents, address local infrastructure deficiencies and improve the overall living conditions in the area.

Gupta also stressed the importance of coordination between the concerned departments, public representatives and local residents to ensure the effective implementation of development projects. He reiterated that he would continue to pursue public-centric initiatives and work towards ensuring that the developmental needs of Jammu West receive sustained attention.

Among those present were former Deputy Mayor, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Talab Tillo Mandal president, Anil Angral, Chaman Lal Bhagat, Rajesh Saini, Ravinder Khajuria, Deepak Sharma, Raj Kumar Raji and Samardeep Singh. Officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation’s 3rd Division, including AEE Sahil Gupta and JE Mahesh Kumar, were also present, along with the concerned contractor and local residents.