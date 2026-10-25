Arvind Gupta launches development works in Subash Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening civic infrastructure and addressing public concerns, MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, today laid foundation of lane and drain construction works worth Rs 40 lakh at Arra Wali Gali, Ward No. 26, Subhash Nagar, in the Jammu West Assembly constituency.

The project is aimed at improving local infrastructure, strengthening drainage facilities and providing better civic amenities to residents, addressing the area's long-standing developmental requirements.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta reiterated that public welfare and the timely completion of development projects remain central to his priorities. He emphasised that every locality deserves proper civic infrastructure and that sustained efforts are being made to address residents' concerns through planned development works.

"Our priority is to ensure better basic amenities for the people of Jammu West. Development is meaningful only when it reaches every lane and every household. We are committed to addressing public grievances, improving civic infrastructure and ensuring the timely execution of projects for the benefit of residents," Arvind Gupta said.

He further reaffirmed his resolve to continue working towards the overall development of Jammu West, with a focus on public convenience, improved infrastructure and responsive governance.

The inauguration reflects the ongoing focus on strengthening essential civic facilities and undertaking development initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of residents across the constituency.

The occasion was attended by Mandal president Kushant Prajapati, Kunti Jasrotia, Mangal Singh, Parshotam Chib, Sudesh Sharma, Rakha Sharma, Arti Khajuria and other local residents. Officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), including the concerned Junior Engineer (JE), along with the contractor, were also present.