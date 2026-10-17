Arvind Gupta kick starts lane, drain works in Anand Vihar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, today kick starts lane and drain construction works worth Rs 30 lakh in Lane No. 4, Anand Vihar, Ward No. 41, marking a step towards strengthening basic civic infrastructure and addressing the long-pending demands of local residents.

The development works are aimed at improving the condition of lanes and drainage facilities, ensuring better civic amenities and enhancing the overall living conditions of residents in the area.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arvind Gupta said, "The development of Jammu West and the resolution of public grievances remain my foremost priorities. Basic infrastructure such as properly constructed lanes and efficient drainage systems is essential for the convenience, safety and well-being of residents. We are committed to ensuring that genuine public demands receive due attention and that development works are undertaken in a timely and quality-oriented manner,'' he added .

He further emphasized that development must reach every ward and locality, with a focus on addressing issues faced by residents at the grassroots level. He said that sustained efforts would continue to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve public amenities across Jammu West.

The inauguration was attended by Mandal president, Anil Angral, former corporator, Sanjay Baru, Shakti Kendra Pramukh, Jatinder Khajuria and others, besides Officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), including the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Junior Engineer (JE).

Arvind Gupta reiterated that public feedback and local requirements would continue to guide development priorities, with the objective of ensuring improved civic facilities and balanced development across Jammu West.