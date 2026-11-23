Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Reaffirming his commitment to accelerating grassroot development and improving civic infrastructure, MLA Jammu West Arvind Gupta today inaugurated lane and drain construction works worth Rs 43 lakh at Rama Lane and Vikas Lane in Ward No. 31, Jammu West.

The projects are aimed at upgrading basic civic amenities, strengthening the drainage network and providing better infrastructure to residents.

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The construction works will address long-pending demands of the local population and improve the overall living conditions in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said, "Development must be visible on the ground and its benefits must reach every household. Our commitment is to ensure balanced and inclusive development across Jammu West. We are working with a clear vision to strengthen basic infrastructure, improve civic amenities and address the genuine concerns of the people. These works worth Rs 43 lakh are another step towards fulfilling our commitment to the residents. I assure the people that quality will remain our priority and every project will be monitored to ensure timely completion."

He said, "Public welfare and development remain at the centre of his working approach, adding that no ward or locality would be left behind in the ongoing development process. Regular interaction with residents helps identify ground-level issues and ensures that development works are undertaken according to public needs."

During the inauguration, the MLA also interacted with local residents, listened to their grievances and assured them of all possible assistance in resolving pending issues.

Among others who attended the event included Deepak Kumar, Nitin Wadhra, Kapil Sharma, Ravi Gupta, Ricky Sood, Pankaj Jandyal, Sudesh Makwal, Samardeep Singh and Jagdish Arora.