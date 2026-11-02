Arvind Gupta inaugurates Rs 40 lakh lane, drain works in Shakti Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, today inaugurated lane and drain construction works worth Rs 40 lakh in Lane Nos. 1, 2, and 3 of Shakti Nagar, Ward No. 29, Jammu West Assembly constituency, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local residents.

The development works aim to strengthen basic civic infrastructure, improve drainage facilities, and provide better amenities to the residents of the area. The initiative reflects the commitment of the MLA towards addressing public concerns and ensuring the timely development of essential infrastructure.

Advertisement

Arvind Gupta reiterated that the welfare of the people and the overall development of Jammu West remain his top priorities. He reaffirmed his commitment to improving civic amenities, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring people-centric development across the constituency.

The inauguration was attended by Mandal president, Kushant Prajapati, ex corporator, Surander Chodhary, Zorawar Singh, Mohit Vaid, Rakha Sharma, Arti Khajuria, Bunty Chaudhary and other local residents.

Officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) including the concerned Junior Engineer (JE), along with the contractor, were also present on the occasion.