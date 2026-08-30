Arvind Gupta inaugurates development works in Ward 32

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Jammu West MLA, Arvind Gupta inaugurated development works estimated at Rs 80 lakh in Ward No. 32, including the upgradation and construction of the Cremation Ground and Shed at PouniChak, along with allied civic works in Ajit Colony and Tirlokpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said, "Our priority is to ensure that every basic civic requirement of the people is addressed and that development reaches every locality. The Pouni Chak cremation shed was a long-pending demand of the residents, and we are committed to provide people with clean, dignified and better civic facilities."

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He further said that people-centric development and strengthening basic infrastructure across Jammu West will continue to remain his focus.

The Rs 80 lakh project is aimed at improving the overall infrastructure and facilities at the cremation ground, providing local residents with a cleaner, better-maintained and more dignified facility.

The cremation shed at PouniChak had been a long-standing demand of the local residents, and its development is expected to address an important public requirement in the area.

The programme was attended by Mandal president, Anil Angral, former Deputy Mayor, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Sanjay Sharma, Rajesh Saini, Samardeep Singh, Vicky Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, besides officials from JMC 3rd Division, including the XEN and JE.

Arvind Gupta reiterated that development works will continue across Jammu West with a focus on essential civic amenities and resolving issues raised by local residents.