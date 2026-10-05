Arvind Gupta dedicates community hall to Anand Vihar people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents of Anand Vihar, Ward No. 41, Jammu West, MLA, Arvind Gupta dedicated a newly constructed community hall to the public, marking an important step towards strengthening community infrastructure in the area.

The community hall has been developed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at an estimated cost of Rs 4.71 lakh, as reflected in the official recommendation document. The facility will provide residents with a dedicated space for social gatherings, community functions and other public activities.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, MLA, Arvind Gupta said that fulfilling genuine public demands and ensuring development reaches every ward of Jammu West remains his priority. He emphasised that community infrastructure plays an important role in bringing residents together and providing them with better civic facilities.

He said that development works are being taken up on the basis of local requirements and assured residents that efforts would continue to address pending demands and improve basic amenities across the constituency.

The residents of Anand Vihar expressed their gratitude to MLA, Arvind Gupta for taking up and fulfilling their long-pending demand. They appreciated the initiative, saying the new facility would be beneficial for the entire locality.

Mandal president, Anil Angral, former corporator, Sanjay Baru, Jatinder Khajuria, Brijesh Gupta, K.L. Sharma, Bachan Bhagat, Kali Ji, Sabita Manhas, K.L. Verma and R.S. Mani were among those present on the occasion.