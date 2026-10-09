Arvind Ghosh School wins Kabaddi tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 8: Samba Police organized a Kabaddi tournament at Vijaypur under its ongoing Civic Action Programme (CAP), with six teams from different parts of the district participating in the event.

The final was played between Arvind Ghosh Higher Secondary School, Vijaypur and Government Higher Secondary School, Rahya. Arvind Ghosh Higher Secondary School emerged winner after defeating its opponent in an exciting contest.

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A large number of local spectators witnessed the matches and encouraged the participating teams. The winning and runners-up teams were felicitated with trophies and medals for their performance and sporting spirit. The umpires were also honoured with mementos for their contribution and fair conduct of the matches. Refreshments were served on the occasion. Additional SP Samba, SDPO Vijaypur, SHO Police Station Vijaypur and other police officers and officials were present during the event.