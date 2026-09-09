Arvind announces Rs 20.73 lakh for community hall in Nandini

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta today announced Rs 20.73 lakh for the construction of a community hall in Nandini.

The announcement was made by the MLA in Ward No. 32, Nandini, where he was interacting with local residents and listened to their grievances and developmental concerns.

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The programme provided residents an opportunity to directly put forward issues related to civic amenities and other local requirements.

A significant announcement made during the programme was the allocation of Rs 20.73 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The proposed facility will benefit residents of Nandini and Sehora, providing them with a dedicated space for social, cultural and community activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gupta said that his priority is to remain connected with the people and ensure that their genuine concerns are resolved at the grassroots level.

Gupta said that people should not be compelled to make repeated visits to Government offices for resolving routine issues.

"Our responsibility is to listen to the people, understand their problems and ensure that the administration responds promptly," he said, emphasizing the need for accountability and responsiveness in public service.

Among others who were present during the function included mandal president Anil Angral, former deputy Mayor Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, former Councillor Chaman Lal Bhagat, former Panch Darshan Kumar, Kala Ram, Rajesh Saini, Vicky Kumar, Raj Kumar Raji and Samardeep Singh.