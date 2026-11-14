Arun Sharma Academy wins Diwali Cup Handball Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Arun Sharma Academy clinched the Annual Diwali Cup 2026 Handball Tournament, organized by Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust at SD Sabha High School, Rehari, defeating Jammu Club by a narrow margin of 22-21 in an exciting final.

The closely contested match was officiated by National Handball Referees Anil Dogra and Rohit Vadan.

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The medals and trophies were distributed among the winners and participants by chief guest MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, Principal SRML Dr Kishor Sharma, OP Kesar and senior handball players.

The programme was anchored by senior handball player Sonia Jain, while the vote of thanks was presented by Ashutosh Sharma, Trustee of the organizing Trust.