ARTO seizes 2 vehicles, challans 8

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 12: On the directions of higher authorities, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Rajouri conducted a special enforcement drive on the Darhal route to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and promote road safety and seized two vehicles.

During the inspection, a total of eight challans were issued for various traffic and motor vehicle violations, with a cumulative penalty of Rs 40,700. Additionally, one driving licence was recommended for suspension due to a serious violation, while two vehicles were seized for non-compliance with the prescribed legal requirements.

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The ARTO reiterated that such enforcement drives will continue across the district to curb traffic violations, ensure passenger safety and promote responsible road use.