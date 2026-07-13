ARTO seizes 2 vehicles, challans 8
Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, July 12: On the directions of higher authorities, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Rajouri conducted a special enforcement drive on the Darhal route to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and promote...
Excelsior Correspondent
RAJOURI, July 12: On the directions of higher authorities, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Rajouri conducted a special enforcement drive on the Darhal route to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and promote road safety and seized two vehicles.
During the inspection, a total of eight challans were issued for various traffic and motor vehicle violations, with a cumulative penalty of Rs 40,700. Additionally, one driving licence was recommended for suspension due to a serious violation, while two vehicles were seized for non-compliance with the prescribed legal requirements.
The ARTO reiterated that such enforcement drives will continue across the district to curb traffic violations, ensure passenger safety and promote responsible road use.