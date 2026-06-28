ARTO cracks down on reckless bikers in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: The Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) Shopian today intensified its enforcement drive against reckless biking and illegal vehicle modifications.

In this regard, special drive was conducted in the town's main market and along the Mughal Road in Heerpora to curb traffic violations and improve road safety.

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During the drive, transport authorities inspected two-wheelers and took action against riders found performing dangerous stunts on public roads, violating traffic rules and operating motorcycles with unauthorised modifications.

Officials said the campaign was launched in view of increasing instances of reckless riding, which they said poses a serious risk to both motorists and pedestrians.

They added that the enforcement drive aims to ensure strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act while discouraging unsafe driving practices.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Shopian Er. Arif Parveez Shah said the department would continue its enforcement campaign across the district, particularly in areas where traffic violations are frequently reported.

He urged motorists, especially young riders, to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, avoid stunt riding on public roads and refrain from making illegal modifications to their vehicles.

Officials reiterated that road safety remains a priority and warned that strict action would continue against violators to ensure safer roads and better traffic discipline across the district.