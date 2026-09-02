Artists' Workshop In Jammu Creating Sculptures For Evolution Park, Statues Of Martyrs

Jammu, Sept 2: A group of three artists has set up a workshop in Jammu, creating sculptures for an evolution park, statues of martyrs for the Northern Command in Udhampur and undertaking other beautification project across the city.

The artists are working on an ambitious "evolution park" for Jammu Army Public School, conceived as a visual journey through the development and diversity of life, with sculptures depicting humans, lions, monkeys, reptiles, butterflies, and other life forms.

"The idea is to present these different stages through sculptures so that people, especially students, can understand the progression and diversity of life visually and engagingly," says Rahul Sharma, a BFA graduate from Jammu University specialising in sculpture.

He said the current project involves creating around 25 fibreglass sculptures depicting different stages and forms of life.

"We first create the sculpture in clay. After that, the moulding process is carried out, followed by the final fibreglass casting. Once the casting is ready, it is painted according to the client's requirements and the desired finish," Sharma said.

The artists have also worked on memorial sculptures for the Army, including three-foot-high statues of martyr Captain Devashish Sharma, Sepoy Deepak Kumar and Sepoy S Yousuf, installed at the Northern Command hospital.

Earlier, the team created a large "Guru-Shishya" themed sculpture installation for Northern Command, comprising an around eight-foot-high figure of a guru and two disciples measuring about five feet each.

The artists have also contributed to smart city projects, wall paintings and other government and private assignments.

Kunal Sadhotra, a professional sculptor from Reasi with around a decade of experience, said the Jammu workshop had provided artists an opportunity to work on projects demanding both creativity and technical expertise.

"We have worked on several Smart City projects and fibreglass animal figures for Jammu Zoo, besides wall paintings. At present, we are working on around 30 fibreglass figures for a Science Park project," Sadhotra said.

He said such projects could provide an important platform to young and upcoming artists.

"Many artists have experience and talent, but they do not have the right platform or opportunities to showcase their work. The government should create more such platforms where artists can use their skills, share their experience and also mentor young artists," he said.

Sakshee, who has around 10 years of experience in Fine Arts and holds a Master's degree in Applied Arts, said her work had evolved from murals to sculpture and detailed finishing.

"I have worked on both commercial and government projects and have created different murals. I also got the opportunity to work on sculptures, where I handled detailing and finishing," she said.

Hoping that the team would continue to receive more commercial and government projects, she said working with the team had helped her learn the complete sculpture-making process.

The workshop, with its main base in Udaipur, has been established in Jammu to facilitate ongoing projects and visits by the concerned schools and teams.

The temporary workspace has become more than a workshop, where sculptures turn into stories of evolution, valour and creativity into enduring public art.