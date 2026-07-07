Artist makes Gandhiji’s portrait without paint or brush

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: A contemporary artist from south Kashmir's Kulgam district has created a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using only discarded polythene bags and plastic waste, without using paint, ink, colours or even a brush, in a unique effort to promote recycling and environmental awareness.

The artwork has been created by Mudasir Rehman Dar of Kulpora village, who uses discarded waste materials as the primary medium for his creations under his "Art for Cause" initiative.

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According to the artist, each piece of discarded polythene was carefully selected, cut and arranged to form Gandhi's portrait, transforming plastic waste into a work of art while highlighting the need to tackle pollution through recycling and sustainable practices.

Dar said the portrait draws inspiration from Gandhi's ideals of simplicity, cleanliness and responsible living, while conveying a message against the indiscriminate use of single-use plastics.

The artwork also seeks to reinforce public awareness campaigns such as "Say No to Plastic", "Swachh Bharat" and "Kabaad Se Jugaad" by demonstrating how waste materials can be repurposed instead of being discarded into the environment.

Known for creating artworks and public installations from discarded polythene and other waste materials, Dar has been using art to raise awareness about climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity conservation and responsible waste management.

His installations have been exhibited in schools, parks, village roadsides and other public spaces to sensitise people about the environmental impact of plastic waste.

He also conducts workshops and community outreach programmes aimed at encouraging recycling and sustainable waste management.

Calling the artwork a reminder to rethink humanity's relationship with waste, Dar said the initiative encourages people to reduce the use of single-use plastics and adopt environmentally responsible practices.

The portrait carries the message: "Shehar Ko Na Karo Maila, Haath Mein Le Chalo Thaila," urging people to keep their surroundings clean and reduce plastic pollution.