‘Artisan Bazaar 3.0’ celebrates Swadeshi Spirit, Women Entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Artisan Bazaar 3.0, a vibrant celebration of indigenous craftsmanship, women entrepreneurship and India’s rich cultural heritage, was successfully organised at Mahajan Hall, Shalamar, Jammu.

The event was graced by Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP as chief guest while Devyani Rana, MLA was guest of honour.

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Appreciating the initiative, Jugal Kishore Sharma lauded the organising team for creating a meaningful platform that celebrates local talent, promotes indigenous products and provides opportunities to women entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their creativity and enterprise.

Devyani Rana highlighted the significance of embracing Swadeshi products and the Made in India ideology. She emphasised the need to recognise, support and promote locally manufactured goods, traditional crafts and indigenous skills.

Artisan Bazaar 3.0 exhibition featured an impressive collection of handmade textiles, hand-embroidered clothing, traditional crafts, designer jewellery, crochet products, artistic home décor, furniture, lifestyle products and several unique handcrafted creations.

Adding an interesting dimension to the experience were interactive offerings such as tarot card reading, along with an exciting culinary spread featuring delectable food items, authentic Dogri cuisine and freshly prepared bakery products.

Romesh Chander Gupta, president Mahajan Sabha, appreciated the concept and execution of Artisan Bazaar and commended the organising team for their dedicated efforts in bringing together such a diverse platform.

He acknowledged the initiative’s contribution towards encouraging women entrepreneurs, promoting indigenous businesses and creating awareness about the value of local products and craftsmanship.

A handout stated that ‘Artisan Bazaar 3.0’ continues its journey with a vision of creating meaningful platforms for local entrepreneurs, celebrating India’s artistic legacy and strengthening the spirit of Vocal for Local, Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.