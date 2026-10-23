Artificial intelligence versus human intelligence

Jyoti Vakhlu

jyotivakhlu@jammuuniversity.ac.in

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Artificial intelligence, AI is an intimidating buzz word and my guess is that most of the people assume that they have not and cannot use AI . Nothing could be farther from the truth. The common examples of AI that we use in routine daily life are virtual assistants such as Siri & Alexa, to recommendation systems on streaming platforms such as Netflix, or Google maps to direct us to a particular destination. These systems are computational machines that rely on algorithms and vast amounts of data to learn and make decisions. To have idea of how AI makes decisions, let us decode the way Google maps work. Google maps started as a digital version of a paper map, but today it has evolved into an AI-driven prediction engine. It doesn't just display roads; it constantly perceives, interprets, and predicts the physical world, in the real time. How does it achieve this? In the back ground are machines with computing resources, algorithms and stored and real time data. Google maps started with training the machine with real time satellite and mobile data (from android and iOS phones), that is known as machine learning, ML. Once the Google maps was developed , the machine was trained in a way that now it can on its own, collect data from the satellite , android & iOS phones , calibrate in real time, calculate speed , traffic , traffic signs and land marks on its own. As the real word is constantly changing , for example, a skyscraper coming up that was not there earlier , Google maps notices it from the data collected from satellite as well street imaginary and upgrades it self. These machines are constantly, evolving and getting upgraded . AI refers to systems specifically designed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. If machines can decide as humans that why is it called artificial intelligence. Human intelligence is referred to real intelligence perhaps because the system is biological (self reproducing ) unlike machines. And most importantly humans have consciousness that is humans have emotions, feel pain and pleasure , unlike machines .

Human intelligence like artificial intelligence is also based on the training, we are trained from our childhood by our mother, family, neighbours and schools etc. Most of the times our prejudices come from our ignorance about other mothers, families, neighbours and relatives and by large cultures and societies. But human intelligence is , encompasses the ability understand, reason, and adapt. It is characterized by emotional depth, creativity, and the ability to navigate complex social interactions. Humans learn not only through experience but also through intuition and emotional context, which adds layers of understanding that AI currently cannot replicate. To cite an example, while driving if we are using google map and miss a turn or exit , it does not scold us, but instead immediately calibrated to check new route, which may be long and require to take U- turn and come back to the starting position. If you belong to the city or ask a local person , more often that not one is to find an alternate route which is certainly better than the one suggested by Google maps, but may require parking early and walking a bit to reach destination.

Another example is song recommendation by digital music streaming platforms , such as Spotify. It stores the data regarding your music, song , lyrics , artists choices and than categorizes and recommends songs of your choice. Again it type of the machine learning , it learns over the period of time by training itself from your feeds and it knows your choice if you use it for long, that is if it has enough data. Subsequently it will recommend the freshly released songs. But if we do not use our mind, we will never listen to any d music that may be quite different to what we have been listening but is to our liking. The basic principle we have to remember is that machine cannot imagine it can only predict. We may miss on a new artist who sings in totally different style or the fusion that uses instruments in novel ways. When it comes to creativity, AI can generate outputs such as artwork or music based on existing patterns in data. However, it lacks true originality and the ability to create something entirely new. In contrast, humans exhibit genuine creativity and can think abstractly, drawing from a wealth of emotional experiences and imagination. Albert Einstein’s famously used "thought experiments" (like imagining what it would be like to ride alongside a beam of light) to solve some of the universe's greatest mysteries. In an interview with George Sylvester Viereck in 1929 Albert Einstein’s famously said ;"Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution."

Most significant differences in the learning process of AI and Humans is , AI learns through machine learning algorithms that analyze large datasets, while humans learn from personal experiences and their emotional responses to various situations. Humans, with their emotional intelligence, navigate complex social landscapes, fostering connections and relationships. AI relies on data and predefined criteria to make decisions, while humans utilize a blend of logic, intuition, and emotions. This ability allows humans to make nuanced decisions that AI cannot.

If AI cannot make decisions as humans make, than the question arises what is this hype about ? The most fundamental advantage of artificial intelligence lies in its ability to operate entirely outside the boundaries of human cognitive bandwidth. Human mind is limited in its data throughput; we ingest information sequentially and are prone to cognitive fatigue, and memory ( data) storage and decay. In earlier days we would navigate our travel using, hand maps, and mark with pencil /pen , so that every time we do not have to analyse the a fresh. It is a cognitive load on our brain to remember the map and specific position but with AI it becomes easy . Similarly it is difficult for human mind to store travel directions of all the destinations it has visited that, is why earlier we would rely in traffic directions as sign boards. . AI, by contrast, thrives in the realm of the astronomical. It can ingest, store, and cross reference petabytes of unstructured data spanning thousands of destination directions, millions of medical records, centuries of financial transactions, or global climate variables in a matter of seconds.

More importantly, AI achieves a level of high-dimensional pattern recognition that is fundamentally beyond the human realm. Where a human expert might successfully weigh three or four variables to make a prediction, an AI model can analyse thousands of simultaneous data dimensions, uncovering subtle, systemic correlations that remain invisible to the naked human intellect. In essence, AI transforms overwhelming noise into actionable signal at a scale that human biology simply cannot replicate

Despite these differences, there are notable similarities. Both AI and human intelligence can solve problems and make predictions. Additionally, both can improve over time, AI through continuous data input and upgraded algorithms and humans through accumulated experiences and imagination .

Looking ahead, it is essential to understand that AI is not a replacement for human intelligence at the moment ; instead, it has the potential to complement it. In various fields such as healthcare, education, banking, defense, law and the arts, collaborative efforts between AI and humans can lead to innovative solutions and enhanced outcome

In summary, while artificial intelligence and human intelligence serve different functions, understanding their distinctions is crucial in this technological age. The AI seems to be indispensable at the moment , the way printing press, type writer and computers were at one point of time , but it has an. ecological cost, like all technologies , and use of AI needs to be weighed in the backdrop of its ecological cost.

As AI continues to integrate into our lives, it becomes increasingly important to understand its strengths, limitations and disadvantages .

Jyoti Vakhlu , Professor, School of Biotechnology, University of Jammu, Jammu