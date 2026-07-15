Artificial Intelligence Has Fundamentally Reshaped The Job Market, Defining The Economic Landscape Of Our Era: LG

Jammu, July 15: Dr. Suresh Awasthi Smriti Nyas in Varanasi today organized a commemorative event to observe his 20th Punya Smriti Diwas. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha delivered the keynote address on “AI: Effects and Side‑Effects”. The Lieutenant Governor paid his heartfelt tribute to Dr. Awasthi, a remarkable personality who embodied knowledge and humility.

He said Dr. Awasthi was a distinguished scholar and a visionary who saw political science as a powerful instrument for shaping society and strengthening the nation. The Lieutenant Governor observed that Dr. Awasthi inspired independent thinking and his ideals remain timeless, and it is imperative that the younger generation emulate his thoughts and values, channeling them into the noble task of nation‑building.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor said that AI has changed the way we educate and hire the workforce and it has fundamentally reshaped the job market, defining the economic landscape of our era. He said there are moments in history when human civilization enters a new age.

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“The invention of the wheel, the development of printing, the steam engine, the discovery of electricity, the spread of computers and the internet, each of these changed the world. Today we stand on the threshold of a similar new era, and AI has already reached our homes, schools, hospitals, industries, farms and government systems. It has become part of our lives. Even in far flung villages, AI is changing lives. A local health worker can now run medical checkups, farmers get instant weather and crop advice, and students get top-quality lessons in their own language,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that a mature society should use modern and new technology like AI with sensitivity and keeping future requirements in mind. He said India has for centuries been the bearer of a shared heritage of knowledge, innovation and humanity and our country taught the world that science and ethics are not opposites but complements.

“So when AI brings new opportunities before us, our duty is not only to adopt it but also to guide it in the right direction. I firmly believe that when technology is used for human welfare, it democratizes opportunity. It brings possibilities to people who were previously deprived of them. That is why we should welcome this change. The need today is not to compare humans and machines. Rather, we must ensure that machines extend human capabilities, not replace them.

History reminds us that every great leap forward brings a moment of friction. Just as society evolved past the scriptorium after the printing press and abandoned the hand-plow for the tractor, we cannot turn back the clock on Artificial Intelligence. AI represents our best path forward, not as a replacement for human potential, but as a force multiplier. By absorbing the friction of routine and repetitive tasks, AI would elevate our uniquely human strengths. The future belongs to a symbiotic partnership where technology handles the mechanics, allowing the human work force to focus on what truly matters,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that we must build a future where science becomes the means of progress and humanity determines its direction.

“Every technology revolution closes some doors but opens many new ones. The real challenge today is not about lack of opportunity but speed of change, making rapid reskilling our most urgent duty in various sectors. We should also be prepared to deal with challenges of AI-generated deepfakes which blurs the line between fact and fiction. Today, we also face an even deeper crisis that is the erosion of truth. For innovation to succeed, it must walk hand-in-hand with public trust. Citizens have a fundamental right to know where their information comes from. Today, in an AI dominated era, transparency is a necessity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the young generation to grab the opportunity today and focus on problem solving and critical thinking with scientific temper.

“Today vast trove of knowledge is available in the palm of your hand. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and the future belongs to those who know how to use it to find solutions and who can work collaboratively with diverse ideas, and who have the courage to make ethical decisions. In the times ahead we must cultivate environments in our schools and universities where Science and Sanskar develop in balance. Along with technical competence, creativity, communication, empathy and responsibility should be given equal importance. I believe ultimately the society that progresses most will be the one that makes its young people skilled, capable and sensitive. Therefore, balance must be our path,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

Padma Bhushan Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA); Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; members of Dr. Suresh Awasthi Smriti Nyas, distinguished speakers, academicians, eminent literary personalities and students participated in the lecture series through virtual mode.