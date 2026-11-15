Article 370 is history, NC must focus on good governance: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) strongly criticized National Conference (NC) president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah for repeatedly raising the issue of restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a party meeting here, today he said that the NC leadership should respect the changed Constitutional position after the abrogation of Article 370 instead of misleading people through emotional statements and unrealistic political promises.

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The meeting which discussed the current political situation in the UT was attended by party general secretary, Gopal Mahajan, MLA Vikram Randhawa, State secretary, Pawan Sharma, office secretary, Tilak Gupta, spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, Protocol in charge, Sanjay Khanna, former VC, Daljit Singh Chib and Media team member, Rohin Chandan.

Reacting sharply to Farooq Abdullah's statement that special status is the legacy of NC and that his party is ready to make any sacrifice for its restoration, Sat Sharma said that Article 370 was abrogated by Parliament through a Constitutional process in August 2019. The decision was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

He said that the NC cannot change Constitutional realities by repeating old slogans or making emotive appeals. He questioned why the NC leadership, which talks about making sacrifices for Article 370, does not show the same determination in fulfilling promises made during the Assembly elections.

"Why are unemployed youth, daily wagers, contractual employees and other sections still waiting for the promised relief? Why is the ruling party more concerned about old political issues than the problems of ordinary citizens?" he questioned.

The BJP president said that Farooq Abdullah calls special status the legacy of NC, but people have every right to question the party's achievements during its decades of political dominance in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that unemployment, regional inequalities and other public problems remained serious concerns despite the NC having enjoyed power for several decades.

Sat Sharma said that the real test of any political party is its performance, accountability and commitment to public welfare, not emotional speeches and repeated political claims.

He said that the NC Government instead should concentrate on employment, education, healthcare, development and fulfilling election promises instead of diverting public attention through repeated statements on Article 370.

Sat Sharma asserted that the BJP would continue exposing the misleading political narrative of NC.