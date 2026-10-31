Article 370 Abrogation Gave Ordinary Citizens Freedom From Fear And Access To Rights Denied For Decades: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu Kashmir on the occasion of 8th J&K UT Foundation Day and paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the citizens of Jammu Kashmir and acknowledged the contribution of farmers, teachers, scholars, writers, artists, artisans, traders, workers, security personnel, youth and women in building a prosperous and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the occasion carried special significance as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, whose vision of national unity continues to inspire the country. He said that the developments of 2019 marked an important chapter in the journey towards integration, equality and development.

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“Today is not merely a date; it is a milestone that changed the direction of history and strengthened the spirit of national integration, equality and inclusive development,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the changes witnessed in Jammu Kashmir since 2019 have expanded opportunities for citizens and strengthened the foundations of democracy. He highlighted that the implementation of grassroots democratic institutions and the conduct of Assembly elections have enhanced public participation and accountability.

“Article 370 abrogation gave ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. Jammu Kashmir has emerged as a model of peace, development and good governance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Referring to the aspirations of the people, the Lieutenant Governor said that the future of Jammu Kashmir must be shaped by peace, equal opportunities and development.

“The future of Jammu and Kashmir lies not in the shadow of terror, but in the light of peace; not behind the walls of discrimination, but in equal opportunities; and not in stagnation, but in the momentum of progress,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor said that terror, separatism and stone-pelting have given way to democracy, development and public participation after Article 370 was removed.

“We did not buy peace, we established peace. Zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu Kashmir. Since 2020, more than 780 terrorists eliminated, local recruitment ended, stone-pelting erased. Now Jammu Kashmir is witnessing a historic security transformation.

Strong action against Narco-Terrorism continues. We have arrested thousands of drug smugglers and drug peddlers this year. Their illicit assets have been attached and drug-funded mansions were demolished. Conflict Entrepreneurs who profited from separatism and terrorism stand exposed. People of Jammu Kashmir have embraced peace, progress and national integration,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that unity is sustained through justice and public trust. He called upon all institutions and citizens to work together for good governance, compassion and inclusive development.

“Public trust must be won not merely by promises, but by deeds. Justice and accountability are the strongest foundations of unity,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of extending the benefits of development to all sections of society, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the true measure of transformation lies in the lives of those who were deprived of opportunities for decades. He underlined the need to ensure that growth remains inclusive and reaches every household, village and community.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the changing aspirations of the younger generation in Jammu Kashmir. He noted that children and youth are growing up in an environment focused on education, opportunity and progress, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed the importance of peace for economic growth and social progress. He said that a stable and peaceful environment benefits every section of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, traders, students and workers. He expressed satisfaction that the people of Jammu Kashmir are increasingly participating in developmental initiatives and contributing to the region’s growth story.

The Lieutenant Governor also outlined key priorities for the coming years, including employment generation, youth empowerment, strengthening agriculture and allied sectors, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, tourism development, women’s empowerment and transparent governance.

He stressed the need to equip youth with skills relevant to the changing global economy and encouraged greater participation in entrepreneurship, innovation and sports. He also called for sustained efforts to strengthen agriculture through modern technologies, climate-resilient practices and value addition.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that access to quality health services is essential for building a healthy and prosperous society and urged continued efforts to ensure that no citizen is left behind.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to citizens to embrace harmony, respect diversity and actively participate in the development of Jammu Kashmir. He said that the safe and dignified return of displaced communities and the strengthening of social trust require collective commitment and cooperation.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared his vision for the brighter future of Jammu Kashmir.

“My dream is that by 2047, Jammu Kashmir should emerge as a model of prosperity with a modern economy, world-class healthcare, excellent education and a vibrant cultural heritage.”

Calling upon the people to work together for a brighter future, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Let us build a Jammu Kashmir where there is trust instead of fear, opportunity instead of scarcity, justice instead of injustice, and where every young person and every woman finds wings for their dreams.”

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor administered the ‘Unity Pledge’ and flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

A Documentary film by the Information Department on J&K’s transformational journey was also screened.

Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Govind Jaiswal; IGP Kashmir, Sujit Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg; senior officials of Police, Security Forces and Civil Administration; prominent citizens, heads of various educational institutions, members of civil society and youth in large number attended the J&K UT Foundation Day.