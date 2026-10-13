*Declines to determine easementary rights

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has reiterated that its supervisory jurisdiction under Article 227 of the Constitution is intended to keep subordinate courts within the bounds of their authority and not to reappreciate material merely because a different view on the facts may be possible, while upholding an order vacating interim protection over a disputed pathway in Anantnag district.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while dismissing a writ petition filed by Bal Krishnan Pandita, held that the controversy concerning the petitioner's alleged easementary right, the precise identity and location of the pathway, possession over the land and the alleged obstruction required determination on the basis of evidence before the competent civil court.

The High Court observed that supervisory jurisdiction under Article 227 is not appellate in nature and cannot be exercised to reappreciate the entire material merely because a different view on the facts may be possible. No jurisdictional infirmity, perversity or manifest failure of justice had been demonstrated to warrant interference with the civil court's order, the High Court added.

The petitioner claimed that a pathway measuring approximately eight feet in width and 60 feet in length passes through Survey Nos. 1143 and 1155 at Chittergul-Shangus in Anantnag district, providing access to his residential house and agricultural land. The pathway was also stated to lead to a Devi Mandir and a Ghat/Yarbal used by the local minority community for religious ceremonies.

He alleged that attempts had been made to erect fencing and obstruct access to the pathway, which he claimed had been used continuously and uninterruptedly for several decades. He asserted that he had acquired easementary rights by prescription and, alternatively, by necessity.

The judgment records that a spot inspection conducted by revenue officials on November 24, 2025, noted the existence of a pathway affecting Survey Nos. 1143 and 1155, while also recording uncertainty regarding the identification and possession of portions of the land.

The petitioner had earlier instituted Civil/Misc. No. 161/2024 before the Munsiff, Shangus. The civil court had directed the parties to maintain status quo regarding the pathway on July 9, 2024, but subsequently vacated the interim protection by an order dated July 17, 2026.

The High Court observed that the petitioner, having already approached the civil court concerning the same pathway, could not seek substantially overlapping relief through writ jurisdiction merely in the hope of securing a more favourable order.

Reiterating the settled principle that what cannot be done directly cannot be achieved indirectly, the High Court held that permitting such a course would circumvent the remedies available under civil law and undermine the sanctity of judicial proceedings.

The High Court further observed that determining whether an enforceable easementary right existed would require examination of the nature and duration of the alleged use, whether the enjoyment was as of right or permissive, the precise location of the pathway and, in the case of easement by necessity, the circumstances giving rise to such necessity.

These disputed questions required elaborate evidence and could not appropriately be adjudicated in writ proceedings, the High Court added.

The Court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the petitioner's claim of easement by prescription or necessity, or on the rival claims concerning the land. All such questions were left open for determination by the civil court in accordance with law.

The High Court also recorded that the challenge to the constitutional validity of Revenue Department Notification S.O. 144 of 2022 had already been rejected by a Division Bench on September 7, 2026, which found no constitutional infirmity in the notification issued under the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

Upholding the civil court's order dated July 17, 2026, the High Court dismissed the writ petition while granting liberty to the petitioner to pursue the pending civil proceedings and raise all questions relating to the pathway, easementary rights, possession and alleged obstruction before the competent court.