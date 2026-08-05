Art 370 abrogation ensured equality, justice, one Constitution in J&K: Purnima Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: BJP Spokesperson and former deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma today claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 was a historic step that ensured constitutional equality, social justice and complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.]

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Addressing a press conference flanked by BJP spokesperson Rajni Sethi, Purnima credited PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for demonstrating decisive leadership and political courage in taking the landmark decision on August 5, 2019.

She said, "Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the commitment of one nation, one Constitution and one flag, while Amit Shah played a pivotal role in translating this vision into constitutional reality. The Constitution of India became fully applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, giving its citizens the same fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards available across the country."

Sharma said several progressive central laws relating to education, women's safety, child protection, social justice, disability rights, transparency and accountability were extended or adapted to Jammu and Kashmir.

She cited the Right to Education Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act among the important legal protections.

Referring to the Supreme Court's December 2023 judgment, Sharma said the Constitution Bench upheld the presidential measures that rendered Article 370 inoperative, confirming their constitutional validity.

Rajni Sethi described August 5 as a turning point for women, children and marginalised communities.

Both leaders asserted that the decision strengthened the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and laid a firm foundation for peace, transparent governance, investment and inclusive development in Jammu and Kashmir.