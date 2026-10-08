Art 370 abrogation among most revolutionary reforms since Independence: Dr Jitendra

Seva Jyoti Yatra taken out in Udhampur

Avtar Bhat

UDHAMPUR, Oct 7: Union Minster in PMO with Independent charge of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Ministries, Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that annulling of controversial Article 370 and 35 A will be recorded by history during the 12 years of Narendra Modi Government as a major reform in India’s post independence era.

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Dr Jitendra Singh was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of Seva Jyoti Yatra taken in connection with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan held on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s 25 years of leadership as head of Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said 12 years as Prime Minister of Narendra Modi are marked by revolutionary reforms including abrogation of controversial Articles 370 and 35 A, besides implementation of GST in the country.

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Maintaining by annulling the controversial Article 370 and 35 A, Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee who laid down his life for total integration of J&K with India, Dr Jitendra Singh said this was a dream come true.

The Union Minister said during his 12 years as PM of the country the Modi Government tightened its noose on terrorism and naxalism with the result peace prevails in J&K as well North Eastern States, besides people in naxal affected states also heave a sigh of relief now.

He said during last 12 years Modi Government took out of box decisions for restoration of peace in J&K including surgical strikes on terrorist camps across border and Operation Sindoor. Besides, all steps were taken by his Government to take J&K on path of progress and development so that the people of this region especially youth don’t lag behind the other parts of the country in progress.

Dr Jitendra Singh in this regard highlighted the opening of two AIIMS in the J&K saying it is the only UT in the country which got two AIIMS. Besides, the Shahpur Kandi Project which was shelved by erstwhile Congress and NC Governments for over 40 years was restored on the intervention of PM Modi. The six lanning of Delhi- Amritsar-Katra corridor and starting of Vande Bharat train to Kashmir are the gifts of PM to the people of J&K, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minster created a record by heading Governments continuously for 25 long years without any break and by winning elections in a row during this period. "This way we all feel proud of him and his leadership,’’ he added.

He said heading Governments continuously for 25 years is rarely possible in a democracy. It can happen in a Communist ruled countries or a monarchy but not in a democracy, he added.

He said PM with his dedicated service to country and its people has won their confidence and they have utmost faith and trust in his leadership. "Looking towards his dedication and public service we wish if we could do half of that,’’ he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the welfare measures taken by Modi for the people of this country like Ayushman Bharat scheme, free ration to poor people, PM Kissan Samman Nidhi and many other people centric schemes were some out of box decisions of Narendra Modi Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh said people have such a level of faith in PM that they trust till Modi who called himself as `Pradhan Sevak’ is there they are safe and all the decisions taken by him like lockdown were for the betterment and safety of people.

Earlier Seva Jyoti was taken in the Udhampur town which was led by Dr Jitendra Singh and a large number of BJP activists and leaders participated in it. The prominent among them included BJP MLA from Udhampur West, Pawan Gupta, MLA from Udhampur East, R S Pathania and MLA from Ramnagar, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj.