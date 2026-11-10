Arshdeep joining MI great deal but Pandya in PBKS raises questions, says Mukund

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Former India opener Abhinav Mukund believes that Punjab Kings' decision to trade pacer Arshdeep Singh for all-rounder Hardik Pandya is "questionable" as the deal seems more favourable for Mumbai Indians.

Pandya, who has captained Mumbai Indians in the last three seasons of the IPL, is set to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm pacer Arshdeep.

"When you look back at the mega auction, they (Punjab Kings) chose to spend a bulk of their money on three big players like Arshdeep, Shreyas (Iyer) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. If you don't have faith in that core and want a better core to be retained, that's where the all-rounder question comes in," Mukund told 'JioStar'.

"It's a great deal for Mumbai, but it's also a questionable deal for Punjab Kings because if Hardik comes to Punjab, does he play as just an all-rounder?" he asked.

"He would play under Shreyas Iyer. So, there is that team dynamics question as well. Once again, is he okay with it? Has Shreyas had conversations about it? These are all things done behind closed doors," he added.

The former India opener said with Pandya moving to Punjab Kings, the franchise might let go of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

"That does a lot to the makeup of that side, and I have a feeling that they will definitely let go of Marcus Stoinis if he comes in," he said.

Pandya's move to PBKS could also create uncertainty for India understudy all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, said Mukund.

"I'm very curious to see how Suryansh would react. This is a guy who's now playing for India A as an all-rounder, playing for India as an all-rounder, and is looked at as the next in line after maybe Nitish Reddy, Shivam Dube and then him.

"So, clearly, he must be thinking about whether he would get as many opportunities, if that trade does happen," he said.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, meanwhile said Arshdeep's exit will weaken Punjab Kings' bowling attack.

"If you have made up your mind to let go of Arshdeep, then you're not addressing that problem. You're not strengthening that department. To be able to let him go, there should be enough quality bowlers to replace him as well and bowling is still their weaker suit," he said. (PTI)