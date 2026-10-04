'Arrogance Of Power Is Suicidal': Cong Slams PM On Ram Temple Probe

New Delhi, Oct 4: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the likes of former general secretary of the Ram Temple trust Champat Rai were being shielded in the Ram temple donation theft probe and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the issue, saying "arrogance of power is suicidal".

The opposition party also asked why there was a 21-day delay in filing of an FIR after a video regarding the stolen amount reached Rai on June 4.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked whether the objective of the investigation was merely to catch petty thieves, or was it also to fix accountability for those under whose watch and patronage these events transpired.

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"'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha' Why is the Modi government so lenient towards the thieves who stole donations meant for Lord Shri Ram's Ayodhya temple?" Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji, the government does not hesitate to misuse agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders; yet, after CCTV footage revealed 105 incidents of theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, why did the investigation not reach those suspected of shielding the thieves despite being responsible for the temple's administration?" the Congress leader said.

Why is there an attempt to hush up the matter after recovering a sum of only Rs 79.85 lakh against 105 incidents of theft, he asked.

"Why are Champat Rai and Anil Mishra treated as witnesses rather than accused? Why so?" Ramesh said.

In June, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra resigned from their posts.

The Trust assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

"Our question is straightforward: a video regarding the stolen amount reached Champat Rai on June 4, the CCTV footage was viewed on June 5, and the FIR was lodged on June 25. Why hasn't the full truth behind this 21-day delay been revealed to the nation?" he said.

This question is critical because how could such a large number of incidents occur without high-level collusion, negligence, or patronage, Ramesh asked.

How can there be only eight accused despite 105 incidents, he further questioned.

Was the objective of the investigation merely to catch petty thieves, or was it also to fix accountability for those under whose watch and patronage these events transpired, he asked.

That is precisely why the Congress has consistently demanded an independent, impartial, and credible investigation monitored by the Supreme Court, Ramesh said.

Noting that the offerings were made in the name of Lord Ram, he asked that despite 105 incidents, if the total amount stolen remains undetermined, why is there such haste to close the investigation.

"The nation demands an answer: does the Modi government intend to apprehend the actual thieves, or does it wish to bury questions that could implicate powerful, responsible figures?" he said.

"Prime Minister, when will you break your silence on this matter, which is deeply linked to the faith of the people? Remember, the arrogance of power is suicidal. Now, the country demands an answer as to when accountability for the theft of donations will be fixed," Ramesh said.

The Congress has raised an array of questions about the investigation into the theft of donations at the Ram temple by the SIT and said only an impartial and transparent probe under the Supreme Court's supervision can reveal the truth.

The opposition party has also questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue, saying it implies that the thieves "enjoy his protection". (Agencies)