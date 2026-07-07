Arrangements completed for track & bridge maintenance ahead of Monsoon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season, Northern Railway, Jammu Division has completed all necessary arrangements in time for the safety of the railway track and smooth operation of trains.

For proper planning of resources during the monsoon, Northern Railway Headquarters has issued a Monsoon Booklet with detailed instructions. Before the onset of monsoon, all bridges and tunnels of the division have been thoroughly inspected by the concerned officers. In addition, cleaning of all side drains and catch water drains at stations, yards and along the tracks has been carried out to ensure proper drainage.

Advertisement

Vulnerable locations prone to landslides and waterlogging have been identified and watchmen and patrol staff have been deployed there on a 24x7 basis. To deal with any emergency, essential materials such as boulders, sandbags, and WNTs (Wooden Needle Tie - wooden sleepers with spikes) have been stocked at designated locations as monsoon reserves. These wooden needle tie sleepers are used for temporary repairs to the track. Furthermore, special monitoring systems have been installed at identified bridges for continuous monitoring of water level and scour level. Necessary protection and repair works on bridges damaged during the previous monsoon have also been completed in a planned manner.

In this regard, Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar said: "All departments are working in coordination to ensure safe and uninterrupted rail operations during the monsoon. Our technical staff and disaster management team are fully on alert."