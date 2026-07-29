Around 6900 GWh power restricted from evacuation in FY26: Naik

NEW DELHI, July 29:Around 6,900 GWh power was restricted from evacuation during 2025-26 on account of mismatches in the commissioning of variable renewable energy generation and their associated transmission systems, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

As per Grid-India Limited, approximately 21 GW of Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) capacity is being evacuated using the Temporary General Network Access (T-GNA) mechanism.

The evacuation of roughly 12 GW is restricted for limited durations during peak solar generation, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

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This restriction is due to the mismatch between the commissioning of VRE generation and their associated transmission systems as on July 25, 2026, he said.

The minister made the remarks in reply to questions related to newly commissioned renewable energy capacities facing grid curtailment due to inadequate transmission infrastructure and delays in evacuation facilities, and significant portion of projects being currently dependent on Temporary General Network Access (T-GNA) resulting in substantial curtailment during peak solar generation hours.

Naik further said "during year 2025-26, around 6,900 GWh was restricted due to the mismatches in the commissioning of VRE generation and their associated transmission systems."

The Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy added that the Government has already taken the following measures to ensure timely synchronization of RE generation with transmission infrastructure and facilitate evacuation of renewable power.

He said a potential-based transmission planning approach has been adopted, wherein transmission corridors are planned proactively based on renewable energy (RE) potential identified by states/MNRE, projected demand growth and future generation scenarios, even before formal connectivity applications are received.

Other steps include implementation of intra state transmission system under Green Energy Corridor to enhance the capacity of the grid to integrate renewable energy within the state, he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said during the last two financial years (FY25 and FY26), 12 public sector banks, IREDA, PFC, REC, NaBFID, IIFCL and SIDBI have cumulatively deployed over Rs 5.08 lakh crore in renewable energy sector.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) alone has disbursed Rs 30,167.87 crore and Rs 34,945.67 crore during the two fiscals, respectively.

Naik shared that as on June 30, 2026, a total of 297.36 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity generation capacity has been established in the country, accounting for 54.18 per cent of the total installed generation capacity of 548.85 GW.

This includes 288.58 GW of renewable energy capacity, comprising 162.15 GW of solar power, 57.44 GW of wind power, 52.06 GW of large hydropower, 11.75 GW of bioenergy, and 5.18 GW of small hydropower, along with 8.78 GW of nuclear power capacity. (PTI)