KATHMANDU, Nov 24 : Around 400 Indian pilgrims arrived in Nepal's Janakpur on Tuesday on the newly launched direct train service from Ayodhya, as the cross-border rail link began drawing visitors between two towns associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The Saryu-Kamala Express connects Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The two towns hold significance in the Ramayana, with Ayodhya regarded by Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram and Janakpur the birthplace of his wife, Sita.

The train service was virtually inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah during the latter's visit to India. It is expected to promote tourism and facilitate travel between the two countries.

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The 604-km journey between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham takes around 19 hours. The train runs once a week and passes through several towns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before entering Nepal.

The pilgrims were welcomed at Janakpurdham Railway Station on Tuesday by Nepal's Minister for Youth, Labour and Employment Ramjee Yadav and Madhesh Province Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, at a programme organised by the Nepal Railway Company, officials said.

Passengers and representatives from the Indian Railways were welcomed with traditional scarves and flower garlands. A cultural programme was also organised at the station.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Ramjee Yadav said the rail link would strengthen the historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between Nepal and India.

He said the service could also generate opportunities for trade, employment and local businesses by bringing more visitors to Janakpur.

With the annual Vivaha Panchami festival approaching, the train would make it easier for visitors from Ayodhya and other parts of India to reach Janakpur, he said. The festival commemorates the traditional wedding of Ram and Sita.

Chief Minister Yadav called for removing obstacles to cross-border movement, saying this would help translate the close family and social ties between people on the two sides into easier travel.

The train will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm (Nepalese time) on Tuesdays. It will pass through Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.

On its return leg, it will leave Janakpur Dham at 1:10 pm (Nepalese time) every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sundays. (PTI)