Around 3000 perform darshan at holy cave, fresh convoy from Jammu halted for a day

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 5: A total of 2,943 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of devotees who have performed darshan during this year's annual pilgrimage to 4,70,929, even as authorities suspended the departure of fresh Yatra convoys from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the day as a precautionary security measure.

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According to the officials, Wednesday's pilgrims comprised 1,850 men, 868 women, 38 children, 39 sadhus, 12 sadhvis, two transgender devotees and 134 security personnel. The latest figures pushed the cumulative Yatra count well past the 4.70-lakh mark since the pilgrimage commenced on July 3.

While devotees continued to have darshan at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine through the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district, no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on Wednesday morning.

The administration did not issue any formal order specifying the reason for suspending the convoy. However, official sources said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of heightened security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Authorities also suspended the movement of security convoys on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during the day. The strategic highway, which serves as the only all-weather road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, is often placed under controlled movement whenever security agencies undertake special operations or implement enhanced security protocols.

The security measures coincided with separate protest programmes organized by the National Conference, Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which observed August 5 as a "Black Day" to mark the anniversary of the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision.

Despite the temporary suspension of fresh convoy movement from Jammu, the pilgrimage at the holy cave shrine continued without interruption. The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is being conducted under an elaborate multi-tier security arrangement involving the Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army and civil administration.

The Yatra continued to witness a steady influx of devotees this year, with the cumulative figure nearing five lakh pilgrims. Officials said the pilgrimage has so far progressed smoothly despite occasional weather-related disruptions and periodic security reviews.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage, which began on July 3, is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.