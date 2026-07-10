Around 1.70 Lakh Pilgrims Perform Darshan In First Eight Days; Safety, Comfort And Seamless Pilgrimage Top Priority: LG

LG Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements at Baltal, Orders Zero Tolerance Against Overcharging and Fraud

SRINAGAR, Jul 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 at the Baltal Base Camp and directed all departments to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage. He ordered zero tolerance against overcharging, fake registrations, fraudulent practices and any form of exploitation of pilgrims.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor inspected the Base Camp Hospital, registration counters, accommodation tents and other facilities to assess the preparedness of the administration and ensure quality services for devotees.

Addressing officials, the Lieutenant Governor said the comfort, safety and convenience of pilgrims must remain the administration’s highest priority. He directed all departments to maintain close coordination so that every stage of the pilgrimage, from registration and accommodation to movement and darshan, remains seamless and free from obstacles.

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He described the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich spiritual heritage and an important driver of socio-economic development. He appreciated doctors, sanitation workers, langar volunteers, security personnel and all service providers for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the increasing number of pilgrims is creating significant livelihood opportunities for traders, transporters, labourers and other local businesses associated with the Yatra.

Issuing a stern warning against malpractice, Manoj Sinha directed authorities to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards overcharging, fake registrations and fraud. He instructed officials to immediately register FIRs against anyone, including service providers or government employees, found exploiting devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor also ordered a comprehensive sanitation audit along the Baltal Yatra route and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene throughout the pilgrimage.

Officials informed the Lieutenant Governor that elaborate arrangements have been made for security, healthcare, accommodation, sanitation, electricity and drinking water. They added that RO drinking water facilities have been significantly strengthened along the Yatra route to cater to the growing number of pilgrims.

Pilgrims interacting with the Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Police, Army and other security agencies, appreciating the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Inviting devotees from across the country to undertake the sacred pilgrimage, the Lieutenant Governor revealed that around 1.70 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the Holy Cave Shrine during the first eight days of the Yatra. He said the administration had also successfully facilitated a large number of devotees who arrived without prior registration.

He further informed that the 100-bed hospitals established at Baltal and Chandanwari are functioning round the clock and are treating nearly 1,300 to 1,400 OPD patients daily, ensuring timely medical care for pilgrims.

Appealing to devotees to strictly follow all advisories issued by the administration and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Lieutenant Governor assured that the entire administrative machinery remains available round the clock to provide immediate assistance and ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

The review meeting was attended by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, senior officers of the civil administration, Police, Army, security agencies and other departments associated with the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.(KNC)